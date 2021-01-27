January 27, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon In Blasphemy Probe By Italian Football Federation

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon In Blasphemy Probe By Italian Football Federation

The federation on Tuesday said Buffon uttered the words — which they did not specify — while shouting at teammate Manolo Portanova

Associated Press (AP) 27 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon In Blasphemy Probe By Italian Football Federation
Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon
Courtesy: Twitter
Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon In Blasphemy Probe By Italian Football Federation
outlookindia.com
2021-01-27T10:53:20+05:30

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon was reported to an Italian soccer federation court for allegedly using a blasphemous expression.

The federation on Tuesday said Buffon uttered the words — which they did not specify — while shouting at teammate Manolo Portanova in the 80th minute of Juve's 4-0 win at Parma last month.

A date for a hearing in front of the court's disciplinary committee has not been set for the 42-year-old Buffon, who holds the national record of 176 appearances for Italy.

In Italy, blasphemy is considered among the worst type of swearing. The issue is being raised more frequently with games played behind closed doors and remarks picked up on pitchside microphones.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Manchester City Reach Summit But Staying Calm In 'Marathon' Premier League Season - Pep Guardiola

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Associated Press (AP) Gianluigi Buffon Italy Rome Juventus Serie A Football Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos