January 03, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Juventus Complete Dejan Kulusevski Swoop In Deal Potentially Worth €44m

Juventus Complete Dejan Kulusevski Swoop In Deal Potentially Worth €44m

Dejan Kulusevski is officially a Juventus player after leaving Atalanta for a fee that could reach €44million

Omnisport 03 January 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Juventus Complete Dejan Kulusevski Swoop In Deal Potentially Worth €44m
Juventus have completed the signing of the 19-year-old Swedish midfielder from Atalanta.
Courtesy: Twitter (@juventusfcen)
Juventus Complete Dejan Kulusevski Swoop In Deal Potentially Worth €44m
outlookindia.com
2020-01-03T10:46:52+0530

Juventus have completed the signing of Dejan Kulusevski from Atalanta for an initial €35million and allowed him to remain on loan at Parma. (More Football News)

Sweden international Kulusevski has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract and the fee for his arrival could increase by a further €9m in bonuses.

The 19-year-old midfielder joined Atalanta from Brommapojkarna in 2016 and made three first-team appearances before being sent on loan to Parma for the 2019-20 season.

Kulusevski has impressed at the Ennio Tardini, scoring four goals and supplying seven assists in 17 league appearances, and he will remain there until the end of the campaign, as per a fresh agreement with Juve.

The arrival of Kulusevski may pave the way for Emre Can to leave the Bianconeri at the end of the season, should he not depart in January.

Germany international Can has only featured seven times for Juve this season and has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund.

Germany international Can has only featured seven times for Juve this season and has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund.

Next Story >>

FA Cup, Third Round Preview: Underdogs Seek Their Moment In The Sun

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Dejan Kulusevski Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos