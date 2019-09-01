'Jasprit Bumrah Is A Once In A Lifetime Talent' - Twitter Reacts As India Pacer Rocks West Indies With Hat-trick

﻿
Jasprit Bumrah became the third Indian after Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan to take a Test hat-trick. Bumrah's 6/16 put his side in a commanding position in the second Test against West Indies at Kingston, Jamaica.

Outlook Web Bureau 01 September 2019
Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking the wicket of Kraigg Brathwaite during Day 2 of the second Test between West Indies and India at Kingston, Jamaica on Saturday (August 31).
Jasprit Bumrah claimed a hat-trick in a sensational display that set India on course for another big victory in the second Test against West Indies, who ended Day 2 in disarray on 87-7. (HIGHLIGHTS | SCORECARD

The visitors, who won the first match by a 318 runs, initially progressed from 264/5 to 416 all out on Day 2 in Kingston, thanks to Hanuma Vihari's maiden Test hundred and 57 from Ishant Sharma. (CRICKET NEWS

If that ensured India maintained control of proceedings, what followed certainly left the Windies staring at defeat as Bumrah ran through their top order almost single-handedly.

He returned outstanding figures of 6-16 from 9.1 overs - including just the third Test hat-trick by an India bowler - in a phenomenal perfromance.

The Windies ended the day 329 runs behind with only three first-innings wickets in hand.

Here are some of the best twitter reactions - 

(With Agency Inputs) 

