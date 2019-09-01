'Jasprit Bumrah Is A Once In A Lifetime Talent' - Twitter Reacts As India Pacer Rocks West Indies With Hat-trick

Jasprit Bumrah claimed a hat-trick in a sensational display that set India on course for another big victory in the second Test against West Indies, who ended Day 2 in disarray on 87-7. (HIGHLIGHTS | SCORECARD)

The visitors, who won the first match by a 318 runs, initially progressed from 264/5 to 416 all out on Day 2 in Kingston, thanks to Hanuma Vihari's maiden Test hundred and 57 from Ishant Sharma. (CRICKET NEWS)

If that ensured India maintained control of proceedings, what followed certainly left the Windies staring at defeat as Bumrah ran through their top order almost single-handedly.

He returned outstanding figures of 6-16 from 9.1 overs - including just the third Test hat-trick by an India bowler - in a phenomenal perfromance.

The Windies ended the day 329 runs behind with only three first-innings wickets in hand.

Here are some of the best twitter reactions -

Jasprit Bumrah is a once in a lifetime talent. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) August 31, 2019

In his spell of 5-7 in the last test, he was swinging it in to the left handers and knocking over the stumps. Today he has moved it the other way and got 4-6!! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 31, 2019

Test hat-trick for Jasprit Bumrah , a very special bowler. India very lucky to have found him and what a champion he proves to be everytime.

Greatest find in the last 7-8 years. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 31, 2019

The Carribean islands have seen so many fast bowling greats dish out their fury, and this performance from @Jaspritbumrah93 would have made each of those greats extremely happy. Wow just wow. #WIvIND — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) September 1, 2019

Bumrah is playing his 12th Test. None ave been at home. He’s:



- Won India a Test at Wanderers

- Averaged 17 in Aus

- Helped win a Test in Nottingham

- Has a five-for in all four countries he’s played in

- Now has a hat-trick



There’s just no more exciting player in the game. — Andrew Fidel Fernando (@afidelf) August 31, 2019

(With Agency Inputs)