Jasprit Bumrah At Old Trafford: Manchester United Welcome India Pacer After IPL Stint - See Post

After completing his Indian Premier League (IPL) stint this season in the UAE, star cricketer Jasprit Bumrah visited the Old Trafford football ground in England. Manchester United Thursday shared pictures of Bumrah visiting the hallowed ground. (More Cricket News)

"Great to see you at #OldTrafford, @JaspritB1!" read a social media post as one of the world's most famous football clubs welcomes India's pace spearhead.

The club also presents a personalised jersey with the number 93.

United will host Serie A side, Atalanta, at Old Trafford for their UEFA Champions League, Group F match on October 21. On the domestic front, United are currently fourth in the English Premier League points table with 14 points from seven matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo recently returned to his old hunting ground, reuniting with his old teammate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but in a new relationship, that of player-boss.

Stadium visits remain one of the favourite pastimes for Indian celebrities. Before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, cricketers and Bollywood celebrities were often seen at football venues in Europe.

"The Museum & Stadium Tour is now open with a range of new measures designed to make the most of your experience at Old Trafford, while protecting both visitors and staff," said the club.

Meanwhile, it's worth noting that the United Kingdom has eased travel restrictions for fully vaccinated Indians who have received a UK-approved jab.

Even though his team, defending champions Mumbai Indians, failed to make the play-offs, Bumrah once again proved his worth by taking 21 wickets.

MI finished the league stage fifth, losing the final play-off spot to Kolkata Knight Riders on net run rate.

The 27-year-old will soon return to action, leading India's attack in the ICC T20 World Cup. Virat Kohli & Co start their campaign with a clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai.