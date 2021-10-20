Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

James Pattinson, Australia Bowler, Retires From International Cricket

The 31-year-old, who has played 21 Tests and 15 ODIs, though will continue to play domestic cricket.

James Pattinson, Australia Bowler, Retires From International Cricket
James Pattinson had recently suffered a knee injury during an intra-squad Victorian trial game. | File Photo

Trending

James Pattinson, Australia Bowler, Retires From International Cricket
outlookindia.com
2021-10-20T18:32:09+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 20 Oct 2021, Updated: 20 Oct 2021 6:32 pm

Australian fast bowler James Pattinson on Wednesday retired from international cricket after realising that he won't be in the reckoning for the Ashes series due to fitness issues. (More Cricket News)

The 31-year-old, who has played 21 Tests and 15 ODIs, though will continue to play domestic cricket.

Pattinson had recently suffered a knee injury during an intra-squad Victorian trial game

"Leading into pre-season I really wanted to give the Ashes a crack but in the end I haven't had the preparation I would have liked heading into the coming season," Pattinson was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au in a statement.

"If I was to be part of the Ashes I would need to do myself and my teammates justice. I didn't want to be in a position of battling with my body when you need to be 100 per cent fit and ready to go at any time. That would not be fair to myself or the team.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

"It was then I felt that instead of trying to play at the very highest level, knowing I have only got three or four years of cricket left, I would focus more on Victoria, helping the young guys develop, perhaps some cricket in England and spending more time with my family."

He claimed 81 Test wickets and 16 ODI scalps in his career after making his Test debut in December 2011 alongside Mitchell Starc and David Warner against New Zealand in Brisbane.

His last Test was against New Zealand in Sydney in January 2020 while he last played an ODI way back in September 2015 against England at Leeds.

Tags

PTI James Pattinson Australia Cricket Retirement Australia national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Denmark Open: Lakshya Sen Enters Second Round; Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy, Parupalli Kashyap Lose

Denmark Open: Lakshya Sen Enters Second Round; Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy, Parupalli Kashyap Lose

IND Vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021: India Thrash Australia By Nine Wickets In Final Warm-up Game

India Vs Pakistan: Why ICC Men's T20 World Cup Match On October 24 Can't Be Cancelled

Newcastle United Reshaping Begins With Manager Steve Bruce Leaving

Olympic Flame Arrives In Beijing For Winter Games Amid Boycott Calls

SCO Vs OMA, ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Scotland Have Edge Against Oman

AFG Vs WI, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Set 190-run Target For West Indies

Rashid Khan Analyses Why Virat Kohli Is Special And Different From A Chris Gayle

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Uttarakhand Rains: 46 Dead, Rescue Op Underway

Uttarakhand Rains: 46 Dead, Rescue Op Underway

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Valley After Spate Of Civilian Killings

Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Valley After Spate Of Civilian Killings

The Olympic Flame Is On The Road To Beijing 2022

The Olympic Flame Is On The Road To Beijing 2022

Advertisement

More from Sports

PAK Vs SA, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup 2021: Shaheen Afridi Removes Temba Bavuma To Break Dangerous Stand

PAK Vs SA, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup 2021: Shaheen Afridi Removes Temba Bavuma To Break Dangerous Stand

Karim Benzema, Real Madrid Star, Absent For Sex Tape Case Trial

Karim Benzema, Real Madrid Star, Absent For Sex Tape Case Trial

SL Vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Sri Lanka Set 172-run Target For Ireland

SL Vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Sri Lanka Set 172-run Target For Ireland

IND Vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021: India Thrash Australia By Nine Wickets In Final Warm-up Game - Highlights

IND Vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021: India Thrash Australia By Nine Wickets In Final Warm-up Game - Highlights

Read More from Outlook

LIVE: Uttarakhand Rescue Operations | Dalai Lama Expresses Concern

LIVE: Uttarakhand Rescue Operations | Dalai Lama Expresses Concern

Outlook Web Desk / As many as 96 persons from Karnataka are stranded in Uttarakhand following heavy floods and landslides, of which 92 are confirmed safe.

Poonch: Locals Asked To Remain Inside As Army Plans Large Scale Operation To Hunt Down Militants

Poonch: Locals Asked To Remain Inside As Army Plans Large Scale Operation To Hunt Down Militants

Naseer A Ganai / Indian Army's operation comes as a retaliation to the October 11 killing of an army officer and four soldiers during an encounter in Poonch sector.

PAK Vs SA, T20 WC, Warm-Up Live: Afridi Removes Bavuma To Break Stand

PAK Vs SA, T20 WC, Warm-Up Live: Afridi Removes Bavuma To Break Stand

Jayanta Oinam / Follow live cricket scores and updates of Pakistan vs South Africa in Abu Dhabi. Both teams are in the T20 World Cup 2021 Super-12 stage.

Lakhimpuri Kheri: Supreme Court Asks UP Govt To Speed Up Investigation

Lakhimpuri Kheri: Supreme Court Asks UP Govt To Speed Up Investigation

Outlook Web Desk / The Supreme Court asked the Uttar Pradesh govt to record statements of remaining witnesses in the Lakhimpur Kheri case.

Advertisement