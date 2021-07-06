James Anderson Warms Up For India Test Series With Vintage Show, Passes 1000 First-class Wickets

Weeks before the start of India's five-match Test series in England, veteran English pacer James Anderson produced a vintage performance to help Lancashire dismiss Kent for just 74 runs on Day 2 of their County Championship 2021 match at Old Trafford, Manchester. (More Cricket News)

Anderson, 38, registered enviable figures of 7/19 in 10 overs and his scalps include those of England teammates Zak Crawley and Jack Leaning. None of the Kent batsmen reached 20 after skipper Joe Denley won the toss and opted to bat first. Another right-arm pacer, Danny Lamb took the remaining three wickets for 16 in 6.2 overs as Kent's first innings lasted 26.2 overs.

Anderson who completed a five-for within his first eight overs, thus breached the 1000-wicket mark in First-class cricket. Heino Kuhn became his 1000th wicket. Anderson, the most prolific wicket-taker pacer in Test history, entered the match with 995 in all red-ball cricket.

Overall, Anderson has become the 216th bowler to achieve the feat. The last pacer to reach to mark was former England bowler Andrew Caddick.

Anderson made England Test debut in a match against Zimbabwe at Lord's in 2003. And he has since played 162 matches, and taken 617 -- which is only behind spin trio Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708) and Anil Kumble (619).

Anderson will lead England's attack in the Test series against India, which starts on August 4 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

It will be followed by matches at Lord's (London), at Headingley (Leeds), The Oval (London) and Old Trafford.

