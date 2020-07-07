'I've Liked Akshay Kumar Since Mohra Days, Not Ditching Him,' Sania Mirza Tells Husband Shoaib Malik

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik make a strange couple. Indian tennis star and Pakistan cricketer. But they form one of the most respected and stable pairs in world sport. That's everything to do with understanding and respect for each other. (More Sports News)

With travel restrictions in place, Mirza and son Izhaan were stuck in India while Malik was in

Pakistan. The former Pakistan captain, who now plays only the Twenty20 format, was even granted permission to join the national squad late in England so that he can spend some time with his family.

During the coronavirus-forced lockdown, the husband and wife took time off for a 'virtual date'. And the Indo-Pak couple showed that enviable aspect of their relationship during a recent Instagram Live session.

Having acquired the permission to flirt, Shoaib asked his wife to choose between Bollywood star Akshay Kumar and veteran Hollywood actor Tom Cruise to ditch or marry.

"I've liked Akshay Kumar since the Mohra days, I'm not gonna ditch him... When nobody liked Akshay, I liked Akshay," came Sania's reply.

Watch it here (from 1:05:57):

In April, Mirza and Malik celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.

"We knew from before if we had to continue our relationship, it would involve a lot of travel, being in high-pressure jobs and something that is not in our control a lot of times.

“We haven’t known it any other way, we are fortunate to have found each other and understand each other’s lives and professions before we got married and adjusted to it," Mirza said about their relationship.

Sania last played at the Qatar Open in February. She has helped raise Rs 1.25 crore in one week which will help close to 1 lakh people in need during the 21-day lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic.