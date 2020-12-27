ISL Live Streaming, Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad FC: When And Where To Watch Match 40 Of Indian Super League 2020-21

Both - Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad FC-have played 6 matches so far and will look for a win when they meet at the GMC Stadium, here on Sunday. (More Football News)

Seventh-placed Hyderabad are sitting just two places above Kerala on the table, but with a difference of six points. While Kerala have suffered three defeats, the Nizams saw their unbeaten streak end in their previous game against Mumbai City.



Although conceding goals has been an issue plaguing Blasters since the start of the season, their attack is also yet to click. They have attempted just 54 shots in the season so far — the lowest by a team — and have also created the least chances per 90 minutes.



Kerala coach Kibu Vicuna expects his side to make improvements but knows they won't have it easy against Hyderabad.

Hyderabad will be aiming to expose Kerala’s vulnerable defense, which has the second-worst defensive record this season. But defensively, Manuel Marquez’s side has also been struggling as of late. Five of the six goals they conceded this season have come in the last three games.



Unlike Hyderabad, who have been reliant on Aridane Santana for goals, Kerala have had six unique goal scorers — joint-most alongside Bengaluru FC. This presents a tricky challenge for Hyderabad.



All you need to know about the Hyderabad FC Vs Kerala Blasters match:



Match: 40th match of ISL 2020-21 between Hyderabad FC Vs Kerala Blasters

Date: December 27 (Sunday), 2020.

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Stadium, Goa

Head-to-Head: Both teams have met twice and with one win each.

TV Listing: Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports Marathi.



Live Streaming: Online streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV.



All ISL 2020-21 matches will be shown live and can be streamed live in 82 territories across the world. Check worldwide coverage details HERE.





Likely XI's:

Kerala Blasters: Albino Gomes (GK), Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro, Lalruatthara, Vicente Gomez, Rahul KP, Rohit Kumar, Nongdamba Naorem, Gary Hooper, Facundo Pereyra.



Hyderabad FC: Subrata Paul (GK); Asish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensena Konsham, Akash Mishra; Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma; Nikhil Poojary, Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary; Aridane Santana.



Squads:

Kerala Blasters: Goalkeepers - Albino Gomes, Bilal Khan, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Khan; Defenders - Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro, Sandeep Singh, Abdul Hakku, Lalruatthara; Midfielders - Sergio Cidoncha, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Seityasen Irom, Rahul KP, Givson Moirangthem, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Yendrembam Denechandra, Nongdamba Naorem, Arjun Jayaraj, Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Thounaojam, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Ritwik Das, Rohit Kumar; Forwards - Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray, Facundo Pereyra, Naorem Mahesh, Shaiborlang Kharpan.



Head coach - Kibu Vicuna (Spain)



Hyderabad FC: Goalkeepers - Subrata Paul, Laxmikant Kattimani, Manas Dubey, Lalbiakhlua Jongte; Defenders - Chinglensana Konsham, Odei Onaindia, Dimple Bhagat, Nikhil Prabhu, Sahil Panwar, Akash Mishra, Kynsailang Khongsit, Asish Rai; Midfielders - Adil Khan, Halicharan Narzary, Joao Victor, Laldanmawia Ralte, Lluis Sastre, Hitesh Sharma, Abhishek Halder, Sahil Tavora, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohamed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sweden Fernandes; Forwards - Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza, Joel Chianese, Liston Colaco, Ishan Dey, Lalawmpuia, Rohit Danu.



Head coach - Manuel Marquez Roca (Spain)

