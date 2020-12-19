ISL Live Streaming, FC Goa Vs Chennaiyin FC: When And Where To Watch Match 33 Of Indian Super League 2020-21

There has never been a goalless draw when Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa have clashed and the fixture currently holds the record for the most number of goals scored (66). If that trend continues, fans are in for a treat on Saturday. (More Football News)



FC Goa are looking for consistency after two wins, two defeats and two draws.



Goa's Igor Angulo has been lethal upfront for the home side as the Gaurs scored seven times in their last seven games, of which six came from the Spaniard. But the defense has left a lot to be desired, especially in set-piece situations.



Goa have conceded six times in as many games of which five came from set-pieces. However, they have faced just 15 shots on target, the joint-second-lowest in the league.



Goa coach Juan Ferrando stressed the team would have to give 100 percent on the pitch to get their desired results.

Chennaiyin FC aren’t faring any better than their opponents. The two-time champions are finding it difficult to score, with only three goals to their name so far. They are in eighth position with five points from five games.



Goa lost their previous match against ATK Mohun Bagan but Chennaiyin coach Csaba Laszlo knows it wouldn’t be an easy clash against the two-time runners-up.



Head-to Head: Both teams have faced each other 17 times. Chennaiyin have won 7, while GOa has won 9. There has been one draw.



All you need to know about the Chennaiyin FC Vs FC Goa match:



Match: 33rd match of ISL 2020-21 between Chennaiyin FC Vs FC Goa

Date: December 19 (Wednesday), 2020.

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Margao, Goa.



TV Listing: Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports Marathi.



Live Streaming: Online streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV.



All ISL 2020-21 matches will be shown live and can be streamed live in 82 territories across the world. Check worldwide coverage details HERE.



Likely XIs:



Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith; Reagan Keisham, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Anirudh Thapa, Deepak Tangri, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr.



FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz, Seriton Fernandes, James Donachie, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama, Lenny Rodrigues, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Ortiz, Alexander Jesuraj, Igor Angulo.





Squads



Chennaiyin FC: Goalkeepers - Karanjit Singh, Vishal Kaith, Revanth BY, Samik Mitra; Defenders - Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Enes Sipovic, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Reagan Keisham, Deepak Tangri, Aqib Nawab, Remi Aimol, Ganesan Balaji; Midfielders - Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Memo Moura, Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Edwin Vanspaul, Thoi Khangebam, Dhanpal Ganesh, Germanpreet Singh, Abhijit Sarkar, Srinivasan Pandiyan, Aman Chetri; Forwards - Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr, Rahim Ali.



Head coach - Csaba Laszlo (Romanian–Hungarian)



FC Goa: Goalkeepers - Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Dylan D'Silva, Shubham Dhas; Defenders - Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Leander D'Cunha, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Sarineo Fernandes, Saviour Gama; Midfielders - Edu Bedia, Flan Gomes, Jorge Ortiz, Brandon Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Lenny Rodrigues, Redeem Tlang, Seiminlen Doungel, Nestor Dias, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Makan Chothe; Forwards - Igor Angulo, Ishan Pandita, Aaren D'Silva, Devendra Murgaonkar.



Head coach - Juan Ferrando (Spain)

