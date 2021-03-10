ISL: Hitesh Sharma Signs Two-year Extension With Hyderabad FC

Young midfielder Hitesh Sharma has signed a two-year contract extension with Indian Super League (ISL) side Hyderabad FC, the club said on Wednesday. (More Football News)



"I am really proud and happy to have signed this contract with Hyderabad FC," said Hitesh.



"I believe that we have the best players, the best management and the best coaches we can ask for at the club and I hope to continue the hard work for years to come," he added.



The 23-year-old, who joined Hyderabad FC in January 2020, played a crucial role in the side's fight for a place in the top-4 this league campaign.



The youngster made 15 appearances (13 starts) and grew into a regular in the first team under head coach Manolo Marquez this season.



He played a total of 1,060 minutes in the season, which remains his busiest league campaign in his career.



"Hitesh is a really smart player, who understands the game very well," said Manolo.



"He has a great attitude, is calm in possession and always seems to know to do the correct thing in every moment. I am sure he will grow into a better player next season as well," he added.



Hitesh, who had made a couple of appearances for the India, was also named in the probables list by national team coach Igor Stimac for the upcoming friendlies against Oman and UAE.



"The plan is to continue the hard work and improve as a player, even in the off-season. I want to become a better player individually and I hope that we can improve as a team and take the next step in the upcoming ISL campaign," Hitesh signed off.

