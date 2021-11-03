ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC Announce Squad For Upcoming Indian Super League Season

Odisha FC on Wednesday announced their squad for the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season. (More Football News)

The Bhubaneswar-based team is gearing up for the opening match against Bengaluru FC on November 24 at Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa.

The Kalinga Warriors had already announced the three captains for the season -- Vinit Rai, Victor Mongil, and Hector Rodas a few days ago. The promotion of three youth team graduates - Deven Sawhney, Akshunna Tyagi, and CVL Remtluanga - into the senior side was also announced last month.

The squad includes six foreigners - Victor Mongil, Hector Rodas, Javi Hernandez, Aridai Cabrera, Liridon Krasniqi (AFC), and Jonathas De Jesus while seven youngsters - Lalhrezuala Sailung, Deven Sawhney, Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Isak Vanlalruatfela, CVL Remtluanga, Akshunna Tyagi and Nikhil Raj have been classified as developmental players.

Speaking about the squad, head coach Kiko Ramirez explained, "We have a good mix of experienced and young players. We are really happy with the team that we are building and pleasantly surprised to see the level of the Indian players. We think that some of them will make an impact this season in the Hero ISL.

"Also, all the players have a really good attitude to learn and the foreigners will bring their experience about how to play in different situations."

ODISHA FC SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Kamaljit Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Kumar;

Defenders: Gaurav Bora, Lalruathara, Sahil Panwar, Hendry Antonay, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Deven Sawhney, Victor Mongil, Hector Rodas;

Midfielders: Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Vinit Rai, Paul Ramfangzauva, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Liridon Krasniqi, Javi Hernandez, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, CVL Remtluanga, Nikhil Raj;

Forwards: Akshunna Tyagi, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Aridai Cabrera, Jonathas Cristian De Jesus.