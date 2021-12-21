Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021
ISL 2021-22: Juan Ferrando Starts ATK Mohun Bagan Journey With Win Vs NorthEast United FC

Hugo Boumous scored a brace for ATK Mohun Bagan while Liston Colaco netted the other against NorthEast United FC in ISL 2021-22. ATKMB won 3-2. This was ATKMB's third win of the season.

ATK Mohun Bagan players celebrate one of their goals against NorthEast United FC in ISL 2021-22 on Tiuesday. | ISL

2021-12-21T22:51:13+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 21 Dec 2021, Updated: 21 Dec 2021 10:51 pm

Juan Ferrando got off to a winning start as ATK Mohun Bagan head coach after his side scraped past a spirited NorthEast United FC 3-2 in a thrilling Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 match in Margao on Tuesday. (More Football News)

Ferrando jumped ship from FC Goa to ATKMB after the Mariners let go off Antonio Lopez Habas in a dramatic turn of events over the last week.

Clad in ATKMB travel polo, Ferrando looked unfazed by the noise around him and went about his job but was rocked early on as VP Suhair gave NorhEast United the lead in the second minute.

Hugo Boumous (53rd, 76th) scored a brace after Liston Colaco (45th) equalised for ATKMB but Mashoor Shereef (87th) got the Highlanders in the game late on.

In the end, the Kolkata side held firm and recorded their first win in four matches. ATKMB now have 11 points from seven games. NorthEast United remain in ninth spot with seven points from eight matches.

It was not a fairytale start for Ferrando as ATKMB boss as NorthEast went ahead in just the second minute. Mathias Coureur floated in a delicious corner towards the near post where Suhair was on hand to nod home.

Stung by the early setback, ATKMB upped the ante and should have pulled level but for Manvir Singh who fired over the bar from inside the box.

Roy Krishna had a couple of half-chances thereafter but good reflexes from Mirshad Michu in NorthEast goal and Krishna's inefficiency to keep the ball on target kept the score to 1-0.

For the Highlanders, seasoned defender Gurjinder Kumar got injured in the 26th minute and had to be replaced by Tondonba Singh. Colaco forced Michu into action with a fierce effort from an angle inside the box but the keeper did well to avert the danger.

At the other end, Amrinder Singh pulled off a great save to keep Rochharzela's long-range attempt at bay. Colaco then burst through into the penalty box but his take from an acute angle was saved again by Michu and the rebound was blocked brilliantly by Khassa Camara off Hugo Boumous.

Just when it looked like NorthEast would go into the break with a 1-0 lead, Michu scuffed a goal kick and the ball fell to Krishna who swung in a delightful cross for Colaco to head into the far corner.

After the half-time breather, ATKMB decided to change gears and Boumous made it 2-1 soon after the restart to underline their intent. NorthEast United failed to clear their lines for too long, leading to Subhasish Bose cutting the ball back from the left byline for Boumous to outfox the defender with a lovely piece of skill and tap home.

Krishna then beat a couple of defenders to take a wild swipe at goal before Carl McHugh made way for Joni Kauko at the hour-mark.

Kauko was at it from the off as the Finland footballer played a crucial part in the third goal, setting up Boumous with a beautifully weighted pass for the latter to slot it wide of the keeper and into the net.

Against the run of play, substitute Shereef got NorthEast back in the game with a powerful shot from inside the box.

