Friday, Jan 07, 2022
ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC Survive NorthEast United Scare, Move To Third

Jamshedpur FC have 16 points from 10 matches with four wins, four draws and two defeats. NorthEast United FC are 10th in the 11-team ISL 2021-22 table with 8 points from 10 outings.

Jamshedpur FC players celebrate after Ishan Pandita scored a late winner against NorthEast United during their ISL 2021-22 match. | Courtesy: BCCI

outlookindia.com
2022-01-06T23:12:37+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 06 Jan 2022, Updated: 06 Jan 2022 11:12 pm

An injury-time winner from Ishan Pandita sees Jamshedpur FC secure a 3-2 win over NorthEast United in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 match at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim in Goa on Thursday. (More Football News)

The result elevates Owen Coyle’s men to third place in the ISL league table, level on points with second-placed Mumbai City FC and leaders Hyderabad FC -- 16 each.

Deshorn Brown (4’) gave NorthEast United an early lead until Jordan Murray (44’) levelled the score with a header.

Boris Thangjam (56’) then sent Jamshedpur into the lead with his first-ever goal in the ISL. Brown (90+1’) looked to have secured a draw for the Highlanders with a late goal until Ishan Pandita (90+3’) scored the winner deep into injury time.

The match began with the Highlanders grabbing a hold on the proceedings. Brown scored his fifth goal of the campaign inside the first five minutes.

The striker was fed by Suhair Vadakkepeedika with a penetrating pass and found himself in a one-on-one situation with the goalkeeper. He calmly placed his right-footed shot in the bottom left corner for the early breakthrough goal.

A few minutes later, Murray missed an open goal with a diving header, thus wasting a great chance to score the equalizer.

A few moments later, Jamshedpur's calls for a penalty were denied by the referee when Provat Lakra seemingly tripped Greg Stewart inside the box.

The forward had another chance to score the equalizer but his left-footed shot was parried away by Mirshad Michu.
However, the equaliser finally came from Murray, who leapt the highest to connect with Stewart’s free-kick and head the ball inside the net in the closing stages of the first half.

Jamshedpur carried their momentum from the first half into the second. Within three seconds of the restart, Murray’s shot from the right corner of the box required Michu’s intervention who made a strong save.

JFC finally took the lead five minutes before the hour mark following a goal from Boris. The winger latched on to a cut-back from Murray and made no mistake in placing the ball inside an empty goal with his right foot.

Just as five minutes were added for stoppages, Brown scored his second after weaving past the goalkeeper and scoring with immense composure.

A couple of minutes later, Pandita scored the winner, acting as the super-sub yet again. The striker made no mistake in finishing from close range and secured three vital points for his team.

Jamshedpur FC next face winless East Bengal at the Athletic Stadium on Tuesday while NorthEast United have a week’s gap before their meeting with FC Goa at the same venue on Friday.

