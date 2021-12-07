Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 08, 2021
ISL 2021-22, East Bengal Vs FC Goa: Gaurs Edge Past Red And Gold In Seven-Goal Thriller

FC Goa's 4-3 win on Tuesday is their maiden victory of the ongoing ISL 2021-22. The Gaurs are in 10th position in the league table with three points from four games. East Bengal are last with two draws.

ISL 2021-22, East Bengal Vs FC Goa: Gaurs Edge Past Red And Gold In Seven-Goal Thriller
FC Goa's Alberto Noguera celebrates after scoring against East Bengal in ISL 2021-22 in Vasco on Tuesday. | ISL

ISL 2021-22, East Bengal Vs FC Goa: Gaurs Edge Past Red And Gold In Seven-Goal Thriller
2021-12-07T23:15:27+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 07 Dec 2021, Updated: 07 Dec 2021 11:15 pm

FC Goa beat East Bengal 4-3 to notch up their first win of this Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Tuesday. The Kolkata-based Red and Gold Brigade continue to be the bottom dwellers with no win as yet. (More Football News)

Fourteen minutes into the match, Alberto Noguera (14th) scored his first goal of the season with a long-range screamer and gave the Gaurs an early lead.

Antonio Perosevic (26th) then scored a sensational equaliser with a half-volley from a similar distance. The attempt hit the right-sided post and deflected inside the net, giving Dheeraj Singh no chance.

Saviour Gama and Seriton Fernandes both received yellow cards in the first half for poor challenges. Jorge Ortiz (32nd) then regained the lead for his team by opening his account for the season from the penalty spot after Seriton was fouled inside the box.

Amir Dervisevic (37th) equalised the second time for the Red and Gold Brigade from a free-kick which caught the goalkeeper off-guard. Antonio Perosevic’s own-goal (44th) handed the lead to the opposition for the third time following Devendra Murgaonkar’s header deflecting into the net after hitting the Croatian.

The second half started on a much slower pace until Perosevic (59th) found the back of the net yet again. He scored from a one-on-one situation following an unforced error from Glan Martins which provided the striker with time and room to pick his target.

Adil Khan received a yellow card after the hour mark who came on as a substitute at halftime. Noguera (79th) scored FC Goa's fourth and bagged his brace after latching on to a low cross from Ortiz. The Spaniard collected the ball in his stride and placed it towards the left side of the advancing goalkeeper.

Juan Ferrando's men held on to the one-goal lead to record their first win of the season. The defeat means that Manolo Diaz's men are the only team yet to win their first match of the campaign. 

Goa Football East Bengal East Bengal Football Club FC Goa Indian Super League (ISL) Sports
