ISL 2021-22: Defending Champions Mumbai City Face Hyderabad FC Test In Fatorda

Saturday, Nov 27, 2021
Mumbai City are fresh from a comfortable victory over FC Goa, as star striker Igor Angulo started off his campaign with a brace. Hyderabad FC lost their ISL 2021-22 season opener to Chennaiyin FC.

Mumbai City players during a training session ahead of their ISL 2021-22 match against Hyderabad FC. | Courtesy: Twitter (@MumbaiCityFC)

outlookindia.com
2021-11-27T00:09:53+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 26 Nov 2021, Updated: 27 Nov 2021 12:09 am

After losing their tournament opener, Hyderabad FC will have their task cut out when they run into defending champions Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) in Fatorda, Goa on Saturday. (More Football News)

The game will kick off at 9:30 pm, the first time in the tournament's seven-year existence.

Mumbai are fresh from a comfortable victory over FC Goa, as star striker Igor Angulo started off his campaign with a brace. New signing Ygor Catatau was also on the scoresheet while Ahmed Jahouh had a pretty strong outing as well.

HFC head coach Manolo Marquez believes that it will not be an easy game for his side.

"We want to win, of course we can win; but we know the quality of the opponents. Mumbai City know how to manage situations in games and are strong in set-pieces and open play as well," he said.

"They want to keep the ball and so do we. So, I am sure it will be a close contest at Fatorda tomorrow," he added.

Hyderabad FC were dominant for most of the night against Chennaiyin FC in their first game of the season but not finishing their chances cost them all three points.

One mistake was all it took for the Marina Machans to run away with a win, leaving Hyderabad playing catchup in the league table early in the season.

"It is usually better to start the season with a win and many agree that we did not deserve to lose that game. This is football and we now play against a strong team next," said Manolo.

"But we have chances to beat the strongest teams in the league and we will give our best in this game," he added.

Mumbai City will be without Vignesh Dakshinamurthy for the game while Manolo revealed that his team will miss Halicharan Narzary following the knock he picked up on Tuesday.

Hyderabad FC are yet to register a win in four outings against the Islanders but early in the season, there is not too much to separate the two sides.

"These statistics are not really important tomorrow. They have a strong squad and we know it will be a difficult game for us," said the HFC head coach.

