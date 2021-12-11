Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ISL 2021-22: East Bengal Hope To Turn Tide Against Resurgent Kerala Blasters

East Bengal are lying at the bottom of the ISL 2021-22 table with just two draws from five games. Kerala Blasters are high on confidence after getting their first win of the tournament against Odisha FC.

ISL 2021-22: East Bengal Hope To Turn Tide Against Resurgent Kerala Blasters
East Bengal players warm-up during their training session ahead of the Kerala Blasters encounter in ISL 2021-22. | ISL

Trending

ISL 2021-22: East Bengal Hope To Turn Tide Against Resurgent Kerala Blasters
outlookindia.com
2021-12-11T18:45:08+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 11 Dec 2021, Updated: 11 Dec 2021 6:45 pm

East Bengal’s porous defence will have another big challenge against attackers of a resurgent Kerala Blasters when the two teams clash in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 fixture at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Sunday. (More Football News)

By conceding 14 goals in five matches, the worst among the 11 teams, the Red and Gold brigade have been far from impressive in the top-tier league. The Jose Manuel Diaz-coached side had their best match against Chennaiyin FC when they held the Marina Machans to a goalless draw.

But they were back to square one, conceding a 3-4 defeat to FC Goa in their last outing, courtesy East Bengal’s porous defence. Having played half of their matches in the first leg, the bottom-placed East Bengal have just two points to their kitty and things can become worse if they're unable to buck the trend.

“We have played 5 matches till now and in some of them, we haven't converted our chances to win when we had the opportunity,” the East Bengal chief coach Diaz said ahead of their match. “Kerala Blasters have a compact team, have hard-working players and it will be difficult to beat them. It will be a complicated match.”

That their ace goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya is still to be recovered means Diaz has a tough task ahead against a team who have just picked up the momentum with their first win of the season, a 2-1 victory over a resolute Odisha FC.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

“Arindam is still injured, we need to go step by step about him,” Diaz said. Giving further injury updates, the Spaniard said Jackichand Singh and Darren Sidoel are also down with injuries. “Jacki has been improving but is not in a state to complete a whole practice session. Darren Sidoel is out with a hamstring injury and we must be cautious about these injuries,” he added.

After suffering a defeat to ATK Mohun Bagan in the ISL 2021-22 opener, Kerala Blasters are now unbeaten from three matches. The Ivan Vukomanovic-coached side would look to continue their ascent to the top half of the table.

“It’s a nice feeling when you win, but the team wants to continue (winning). We want to play good football, to achieve certain things -- controlling the game, build up the atmosphere that we need to get a positive result,” the Serbian coach said.

“East Bengal are a good team and (with) the players they have now, their place on the table may be undeserved, but that's football. We are playing against a very good team, and it'll be a very difficult game,” he added.

Tags

PTI Goa East Bengal Football Club Football Indian Super League (ISL) Kerala Blasters East Bengal Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Asian Rowing Championships 2021: Arjun Lal Jat, Ravi Win Double Sculls Gold In Bangkok

Asian Rowing Championships 2021: Arjun Lal Jat, Ravi Win Double Sculls Gold In Bangkok

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: 'Hard To Fill PR Sreejesh’s Shoes', Says India’s Suraj Karkera

Covid Positive Bangladesh Women Cricketers Found To Be Carrying Omicron Variant

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes 2021-22: England Handed Heavy Penalty After Loss Against Australia In 1st Test

ICC Still Hopes Of Featuring At 2028 Los Angeles Olympics As 'Additional Sport’

Ashes, AUS Vs ENG: Nathan Lyon Joins Elite Club - Gabba Test Stats Highlights

Diego Maradona's Lost Watch Found In Assam, How CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Helped Trace

Amitabh Bachchan Compares His Instagram Fan Following With Virat Kohli

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Long Way From Home

Long Way From Home

A Soldier's Life

A Soldier's Life

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Advertisement

More from Sports

Live Streaming Of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix F1: Watch Lewis Hamilton Vs Max Verstappen Showdown

Live Streaming Of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix F1: Watch Lewis Hamilton Vs Max Verstappen Showdown

Brentford Beat Claudio Ranieri's Watford 2-1 In Dramatic Premier League Match

Brentford Beat Claudio Ranieri's Watford 2-1 In Dramatic Premier League Match

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Pakistan Leave Without Goalies Due To Visa Issues

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Pakistan Leave Without Goalies Due To Visa Issues

BWF World Championships: All Eyes On PV Sindhu As Indian Shuttler Defends Her Title

BWF World Championships: All Eyes On PV Sindhu As Indian Shuttler Defends Her Title

Read More from Outlook

'Tareekh Pe Tareekh': It's Time To Act Against Air Pollution, Don't Postpone Things

'Tareekh Pe Tareekh': It's Time To Act Against Air Pollution, Don't Postpone Things

Dr. Sarath Guttikunda / We must not allow analysis paralysis to postpone anti-pollution measures, but promote public transport, walking, cycling, etc, now.

Farmers' Protest: After Historic Win, SKM Is Looking To Increase Footprint In States

Farmers' Protest: After Historic Win, SKM Is Looking To Increase Footprint In States

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / The Samyukta Kisan Morcha leadership has withdrawn the farmers' protests but will meet in New Delhi on December 15 to check developments on the promises made by the government.

Gabba Test: Cummins Hails Complete Aussie Performance

Gabba Test: Cummins Hails Complete Aussie Performance

Jayanta Oinam / Pat Cummins started his Australia captaincy reign with a facile nine-wicket win against England in the 1st Ashes Test.

The Forgotten Stars Of Silent Cinema In India

The Forgotten Stars Of Silent Cinema In India

Amborish Roychoudhury / The Sands of Time series will look at the forgotten superstars of silent cinema, the wild days of Amitabh in Kolkata before he came to Bombay and much more.

Advertisement