ISL 2020-21, Match 3 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Massive FC Goa Vs Bengaluru FC Match

Pre-tournament favourites FC Goa and Bengaluru face-off in the third match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. (More Football News)

Saturday's first-leg clash in Margao between the two teams will be a continuation of their thrilling rivalry, which has witnessed some intense meetings in the past.

Last season, both the teams remained in the title hunt, before their eliminations in the semi-final stage. A free-scoring Goa, with 46 goals, topped the table with 39 points from 18 matches, while Bengaluru, with the best defensive record, were third with 30 points.

But Bengaluru won their home game 2-1, then played out a 1-1 draw away last season. And they also enjoy a better head-to-head record (4-1 in seven matches with two draws) since joining the league in 2017.

Also, Bengaluru have managed to lift the coveted trophy once, in 2019. But Goa could only settle with the second-place finishes in the 2015 and 2019 editions. In fact, their extra-time defeat to Bengaluru in 2019 final still remains a sore point for the Goa-based team.

And their eight competitive meeting will be another classic. Check match and telecast details here:

Match: 3rd match of ISL 2020-21 between FC Goa and Bengaluru FC.

Date: November 22 (Sunday), 2020.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa

TV Listing: Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports Marathi.

Live Streaming: Online streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV.

ISL live action will be shown live and can be streamed live in 82 territories across the world. Check worldwide coverage details HERE.

Likely playing XIs:

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz; Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Saviour Gama; Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues; Seiminlen Doungel, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza; Igor Angulo.

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Rahul Bheke, Fran Gonzalez, Juanan Gonzalez, Ashique Kuruniyan; Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam; Udanta Kumam, Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri; Kristian Opseth.

Squads:

FC Goa: Goalkeepers - Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Dylan D'Silva, Shubham Dhas; Defenders - Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Leander D'Cunha, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Sarineo Fernandes, Saviour Gama; Midfielders - Edu Bedia, Flan Gomes, Jorge Ortiz, Brandon Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Lenny Rodrigues, Redeem Tlang, Seiminlen Doungel, Nestor Dias, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Makan Chothe; Forwards - Igor Angulo, Ishan Pandita, Aaren D'Silva, Devendra Murgaonkar.

Head coach - Juan Ferrando (Spain)

Bengaluru FC: Goalkeepers - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lalthummawia Ralte, Lara Sharma; Defenders - Ajith Kumar, Diswa Darjee, Francisco Gonzalez, Joe Zoherliana, Juanan, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Srivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Rahul Bheke, Wungngayam Muirang; Midfielders - Ajay Chhetri, Amay Morajkar, Cleiton Silva, Dimas Delgado, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Erik Paartalu, Harmanjot Khabra, Suresh Wangjam, Thoi Khangebam; Forwards - Deshorn Brown, Edmund Lalrindika, Kristian Opseth, Leon Augustin, Ashique Kuruniyan, Mahesh Naorem, Sunil Chhetri, Semboi Haokip.

Head coach - Carles Cuadrat (Spain)

