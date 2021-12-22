Isco, David Alaba Add To Real Madrid’s Covid-19 List Ahead Of La Liga 2021-22 Tie Vs Athletic Bilbao

Real Madrid have added David Alaba and Isco Alarcon to its list of players with COVID-19, taking it to eight members of its first team. (More Football News)

Madrid added the defender and midfielder on Tuesday to the list that already included Luka Modric, Marco Asensio, Rodgyro, Gareth Bale, Marcelo, and backup goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

None will be available for the La Liga 2021-22 leaders’ match at Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.

Bilbao will be without four players, including Spain's goalkeeper Unai Simón and starting defender Inigo Martinez.

The recent development puts Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti in a dilemma ahead of the Bilbao clash. He will also be missing the services of defender Dani Carvajal who is injured and midfielder Casemiro, suspended after five yellow cards.

“It’s true that we are missing a lot of players and maybe we will have to consider a change in the system… I don’t know… I’m thinking about it," Ancelotti told reporters. Real Madrid had their 10-match winning streak broken when they were held 0-0 against Cadiz at home.

(With AP inputs)