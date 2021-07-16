IRE Vs SA, 3rd ODI, Live Cricket Scores: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock Start For South Africa

Ireland will back themselves in the third match after securing their first-ever win over South Africa in the second ODI match. On Friday, Ireland are on cusp of a historic series win against the Proteas when they meet at The Village, Dublin. South Africa’s reputation and series is on the line and expect them to come hard at the minnows. The series is a part of the ongoing ICC World Cup Super League, which serves as a qualifier for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. Ireland are fifth in the table with 35 points -11 matches, three wins, seven defeats and one no result. South Africa are 11th with 14 points -- five matches, one win, three defeats and one no result.

3:10 PM IST: TEAMS:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi



Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Andy McBrine, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Simi Singh, Josh Little, Craig Young





