Ireland vs South Africa, 3rd ODI, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC Cricket World Cup Super League Match

It was a surprise that Ireland managed to pull against South Africa. The Proteas would have never dreamt that after they will be behind minnows Ireland after two matches. (More Cricket News)

The Proteas had never lost an ODI to Ireland and now must win on Friday to avoid a series defeat.

South Africa’s reputation and series is on the line as they take on Ireland in the third and the final ODI at The Village, Malahide, Dublin. Ireland lead the series 1-0 after two matches. The first match of the series was washed out due to rain.

Now in the third match of the series South Africa not only have series on the line but also crucial ICC Super League points.

Ireland recorded its first-ever victory over South Africa, beating the visitors by 43 runs after captain Andy Balbirnie's century in the second One-Day International between the two sides.

Balbirnie scored 102 from 117 balls and Harry Tector added 79, including four sixes, as Ireland posted 290-5.

Opener Janneman Malan scored 84 to lead South Africa and Rassie van der Dussen added 49 before the Irish bowlers found their rhythm as the Proteas fell to 247 all out.

Expect South Africa to come out all guns blazing. (with inputs from Agencies)

Head-to-head: The Ireland vs South Africa have only played seven matches, with the Proteas winning five. Ireland has won one. One match was washed out due to rain.

Match and telecast details

Match: 3rd ODI match between Ireland and South Africa

Date: July 16 (Friday), 2021

Time: 3:15 PM IST/ 10:45 AM Local

Venue: The Village, Dublin, Ireland

TV Telecast: Not available in India. Ireland/UK - BT Sport; North America - Willow; Sub-Saharan Africa: - SuperSport; Australia - Fox Sports; New Zealand - Sky NZ.

Live Streaming: FanCode (Indian sub-continent)

Likely XIs

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Jeremy Lawlor, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Simi Singh, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little, Craig Young.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Squads

Ireland: Paul Stirling, William Porterfield, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Simi Singh, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Graeme McCarter, Mark Adair, Graham Kennedy, Curtis Campher.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (c), Kyle Verreynne, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Beuran Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Lizaad Williams, Dwaine Pretorius, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, George Linde, Bjorn Fortuin.

