IRE Vs SA, 1st ODI, Live Cricket Scores: Toss Delayed Due To Rain

Ireland will eye their first-ever ODI win over South Africa when they meet in the first of the three matches on Sunday at The Village, Dublin. The series is a part of the ongoing ICC World Cup Super League for the 2023 mega event. Hosts India have already qualified, while seven teams will be selected from the Super League and another two will earn their tickets from the Qualifier in Zimbabwe. As things stand, Ireland are 10th, while South Africa are 13th in the 13-team league. Besides India, the top seven sides from the Super League will qualify automatically for the World Cup, with the remaining five taking part in the Zimbabwe qualifier for another chance. So, the target for all 13 teams are a top-eight finish. A win against formidable Proteas will help Ireland not only gain some confidence but also give crucial points. Catch live updates and cricket scores of the first ODIs between Ireland and South Africa here:

2:50 PM IST: Toss delayed due to rain.

