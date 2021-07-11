Ireland Vs South Africa, 1st ODI, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC Cricket World Cup Super League Match

Ireland remain one of the cricketing minnows. And they hardly get the chance to take on the big boys. But on Sunday, they will go for the kill against South Africa as they face off in the first ODI at The Village, Dublin. (More Cricket News)

The three-match series, to be followed by another three-match face-off in T20Is, is part of the ICC World Cup Super League, which serves as the qualifier for the 2023 World Cup.

As things stand now, Ireland are 10th in the points table, with 20 points from two wins and seven defeats. The Proteas are 13th, with nine points from one win and two defeats.

Each team get 10 points for a win, five for a tie/ no result/ abandoned match, and zero for a loss.

South Africa were deducted one point for slow over rate against their match against Pakistan on April 2, 2021.

England, who thrashed Pakistan with a second-string team, topped the table with 75 points (7 wins, 5 defeats, 1 no result). Bangladesh are second with 50 points (5 wins, 4 defeats). Australia are third with 40 points (4 wins, 2 defeats). Check complete standings HERE.

Head-to-head: The Ireland vs South Africa rivalry is very new. They have only played five matches, with the Proteas winning all five. In the last meeting, South Africa thrashed Ireland by 206 runs.

Match and telecast details

Match: 1st ODI match between Ireland and South Africa

Date: July 11 (Sunday), 2021

Time: 3:15 PM IST/ 10:45 AM Local

Venue: The Village, Dublin, Ireland

TV Telecast: Not available in India. Ireland/UK - BT Sport; North America - Willow; Sub-Saharan Africa: - SuperSport; Australia - Fox Sports; New Zealand - Sky NZ.

Live Streaming: FanCode (Indian sub-continent)

Likely XIs

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Jeremy Lawlor, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Simi Singh, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little, Craig Young.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Squads

Ireland: Paul Stirling, William Porterfield, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Simi Singh, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Graeme McCarter, Mark Adair, Graham Kennedy, Curtis Campher.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (c), Kyle Verreynne, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Beuran Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Lizaad Williams, Dwaine Pretorius, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, George Linde, Bjorn Fortuin.

