IPL: In Last 12 Balls,You Just See Ball, Hit Ball: Ravindra Jadeja After CSK's Last-ball Win Vs KKR

Chennai Super Kings are arriving at the IPL 2020 party late, but for sure are going to spoil it for few others who are still in race for the three available playoff berth. Kolkata Knight Riders endured the warth, making their chances of last four spot difficult. (HIGHLIGHTS | POINTS TABLE | SCHEDULE & RESULTS)

Ravindra Jadeja's blitzkrieg just when it looked KKR had pulled things back meant Mumbai Indians become the first team to move into IPL play-offs

Ravindra Jadeja smashed consecutive sixes in the final over to help CSK post a thrilling six-wicket win.

"I was hitting it well in the nets and just wanted to do that again. The last 12 balls you don't have to think too much, just see the ball and hit the ball, said Ravindra Jadeja.

With CSK needing 10 off the final over, Jadeja (31 not out of 11) dispatched the young Kamlesh Nagarkoti for back-to-back sixes to pull off a consolatory win.

"I was just looking to keep my shape and back my strength. I knew if they bowl in my arc, I could hit the six, it was simple. When you play good competitive cricket and win matches for your team, you always feel happy," Jadeja said after the win.

CSK are already out of the play-offs reckoning. This after opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, man of the match, set up the chase with a sublime 72 off 53 balls, his second straight fifty-plus score.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni praised Ravindra Jadeja for his match-winning cameo.

"This season Jadeja has been fantastic. He's been the only batsman in our team who has taken the job of scoring in the last few overs. Not just using his power but through point if the field is up.

"I feel throughout the season we needed someone by his side," Dhoni added.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine