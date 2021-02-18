IPL Auction 2021: England’s Busy Schedule Forces Mark Wood to Withdraw

England's pacer Mark Wood has withdrawn his name from today's IPL auctions. (More Cricket News)

It is understood that Wood, who, missed the first two Test matches in Chennai to be with his family, has decided to give the cash-rich league a miss due to a busy England schedule according to report in ESPNcricinfo.

Wood is part of the England squad for the remaining two Test matches and also in the upcoming white-ball series, which finishes on March 28.

READ: Live Streaming Of IPL 2021 Players Auction

Wood had a base price of INR 2 Crore and his pace made him an attractive buy for many teams. He was approached by Mumbai Indians as replacement for Lasith Malinga in 2020 but didn’t took up that offer for the IPL in UAE.

Many of the Wood’s teammates including Dawid Malan, Alex Hales, Moeen Ali, Jason Roy and Adil Rashid are in fray in today's auctions. England skipper Joe Root has also decided not to take part in the auction.

Wood has played 18 Test matches along with 53 ODIs and 11 T20 internationals. He was part of Chennai Super Kings squad in 2018 but played only one game.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine