April 16, 2021
Poshan
IPL 2021, Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, Live Cricket Scores: MS Dhoni's CSK In Search For Quick Fixes

Chennai Super Kings haven't lost to Punjab Kings in their last two IPL matches. Get here live cricket scores of tonight's PBKS vs CSK at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 April 2021
Chennai Super Kings thrashed Punjab Kings (Kings XI Punjab) both times in IPL 2020 in UAE. Can PBKS change the script tonight in Mumbai? Follow live cricket scores of PBKS vs CSK here.
2021-04-16T17:30:35+05:30

Out of their comfort zone -- home ground Chepauk -- Chennai Super Kings have to quickly find their best possible combination to put their IPL 2021 campaign back on track after losing against Delhi Capitals by seven wickets. CSK could not defend a fairly competitive score like 188. DC's Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw made mincemeat of Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar & Co with a 138-run opening wicket stand that killed the match as a contest. Spinners have got the bulk of the wickets at Wankhede and the bad news is that Chennai will miss both Lungi Ngidi and Jason Behrendorff due to quarantine rules. So bowling remains a concern for CSK as much as skipper MS Dhoni's form top of the order. Punjab Kings are slightly better placed with a four-run win against Rajasthan Royals in their first match. PBKS also struggled to defend a score of 221 against RR and had youngster Arshdeep Singh (3/35) not bowled a pretty tight last over, Punjab Kings could have lost the humdinger. The good thing for PBKS is their skipper KL Rahul is in good form and so is Chris Gayle. Deepak Hooda's 64 off 28 was well-timed and if the bowlers, led by veteran Mohammed Shami, can get their act right, Punjab will be a much formidable side. Get live cricket scores of PBKS vs CSK here.

(LIVE SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE | FULL SCHEDULE)

KL Rahul Mahendra Singh Dhoni Suresh Raina Mumbai Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2021 Cricket Punjab Kings Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

