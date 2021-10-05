IPL 2021 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: Four Teams Fight For One Remaining Spot

First thing first. Three teams -- Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) -- have qualified for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 playoffs. That leaves one spot available.

And one of the four teams -- Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) -- will fight for that lone spot available. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), after losing 10 in their 12 previous outings, have already won the wooden spoon.

Here's a look at what the four teams need to do to make the cut:

Kolkata Knight Riders

Current Position: Fourth (Played: 13, Points: 12, NRR: 0.294)

Remaining matches: vs Rajasthan Royals on October 7

Chances: Eoin Morgan & Co have the best net run rate and a win against RR may be enough as they will have 14 points. Only two other teams (RR and MI) can reach 14 points, but both sides will need big wins to eclipse KKR's net run rate.

If they lose to RR, then it becomes complicated. In that case, KKR will hope for a MI win against RR and MI lose against SRH.

Punjab Kings

Current Position: Fifth (Played: 13, Points: 10, NRR: -0.241)

Remaining matches: vs Chennai Super Kings on October 7

Chances: Very bleak. They can only get a maximum of 12 points and with a negative net run rate, it will take a miracle for KL Rahul's side to make the knock-out.

They need a big win against CSK and hope for KKR's heavy defeat against RR. They will also need RR and MI to lose one of their respective remaining matches.

Rajasthan Royals

Current Position: Sixth (Played: 12, Points: 10, NRR: -0.337)

Remaining matches: vs Mumbai Indians on October 5, vs Kolkata Knight Riders on October 7

Chances: It's pretty simple for Sanju Samson & Co. With both the remaining matches big, big enough that their net run rate eclipse that of KKR. Interestingly, RR and KKR face off in their last league match.

Mumbai Indians

Current Position: Seventh (Played: 12, Points: 10, NRR: -0.453)

Remaining matches: vs Rajasthan Royals on October 5, vs Sunrisers Hyderabad on October 8

Chances: Bleak. Like RR, MI will also need to win both their remaining matches with big margins and hope that KKR lose badly to RR. Despite having of the best batting line-ups in the league, Rohit Sharma's defending champions have struggled to score.