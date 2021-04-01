IPL 2021: Nitish Rana Tests Negative For COVID-19, Cleared To Train With KKR Teammates

Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Nitish Rana was on Thursday cleared to train with his teammates after testing negative for COVID-19, more than a week after returning positive for the infectious disease. (More Cricket News)

The 27-year-old lefthander had tested positive a day after his arrival in Mumbai on March 21, following which he went into isolation in the team hotel.

"Nitish Rana had checked into the KKR team hotel in Mumbai, on March 21 with a negative COVID report which was done on March 19... He was tested on March 22, during his quarantine and the report showed that he was positive," KKR said in a statement.

"He has had no symptoms and has been completely asymptomatic since. He isolated himself and was tested again today. We are glad to report that he has tested negative. We expect him to start training with the team shortly and be fully fit well before the start of the season."

Rana had scored 352 runs in 14 matches during the IPL 2020 season held in UAE.

It remains to be seen whether he will be fit to play for their season-opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on April 11.

In the recently-concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy one-dayers, Rana was the top-run getter for Delhi with 398 runs in seven matches at an average of 66.33.

