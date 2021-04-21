April 21, 2021
Poshan
IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians Skipper Rohit Sharma Fined Rs 12 Lakh For Slow Over-rate

This is MI's first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct thus Rohit Sharma was fined Rs 12 lakh

PTI 21 April 2021
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their IPL 2021 match against Delhi Capitals.
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma was fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during the IPL game against Delhi Capitals in Chennai. Points Table | Schedule & Fixture | News

Experienced leg-spinner Amit Mishra (4/24) spun his web around the Mumbai Indians batsman to restrict them to sub-par 137/9 and Delhi chased the target with five balls to spare on Tuesday.

"Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their IPL 2021 match against Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on April 20,” the IPL said in a statement.

"As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Mr Sharma was fined Rs 12 lakh,” the statement added.

