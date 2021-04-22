IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Rajasthan Royals: RCB Fancied Vs RR

April 22, 2021
Unbeaten in Chennai, Royal Challengers Bangalore will be playing their first match in Mumbai tonight. Get live cricket scores of RCB vs RR here

Outlook Web Bureau 22 April 2021
Glenn Maxwell has been central to Royal Challenger Bangalore's campaign in IPL 2021. Can RCB hold on to their unbeaten streak? Follow live cricket scores of RCB vs RR here.
Although Virat Kohli is due for a big knock, Royal Challengers Bangalore will back themselves to pile on the runs when they play their first IPL 2021 game against Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai. RCB have won all their three matches in Chennai and batsmen like Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers, who love to play their strokes, should relish the Wankhede Stadium pitch that is relatively faster and truer than Chepauk's slow and spinning nature. RCB could experiment with a new top order batsman in Finn Allen. The 22-year-old New Zealander is a powerful hitter of the ball and has a strike rate of 220 in T20 internationals. In his last match against Bangladesh on April 1 at Auckland, Allen smashed a 29-ball 71, opening the innings with Martin Guptill. Rajasthan Royals, with one win from three games, are searching for some semblance of consistency. Their only win came against Delhi Capitals, but RR needs batting solidity. Skipper Sanju Samson's bat has fallen silent after a century in the first game against Punjab Kings while youngsters Shivam Dube and Riyan Parag have failed to stitch partnerships. RCB will clearly start favourites tonight although honours have been split between the two teams in their last five IPL games. Follow live cricket scores and updates of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals here.

