IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, Rajasthan Royals Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rashid Khan Removes Yashasvi Jaiswal

Whether a change in captaincy impacts performance of a team can be seen in Sunday afternoon's clash between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla. Kane Williamson replaced David Warner as captain but that does not mean SRH will execute their plans perfectly in the middle. Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl first. And expected, Warner was dropped. Given the playing conditions, Rajasthan Royals, with a powerful batting order, should relish Kotla. A risk-free Sanju Samson has looked good and Jos Buttler is due for a big knock. A seven-wicket loss against Mumbai Indians means the Royals are seventh in the points table with six games played, but 's match can potentially help them climb up the ladder. SRH are struggling at the bottom of the table with just one win from six games. Sunrisers lost their last game against Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets. David Warner scored his slowest fifty in that match and later said he was "responsible" for his team's defeat. Follow live cricket scores of RR vs SRH here.

3:54 PM IST: Rashid Khan trapped Yashasvi Jaiswal in front for 12 to give Sunrisers Hyderabad an early breakthrough.

3: 12 PM IST: RR also have changes of their own. Kartik Tyagi replaces Jaydev Unadkat. Shivam Dube are is also out. Anuj Rawat is making his IPL debut. Here are the teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Nabi, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(c & wk), Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman. 3:08 PM IST: And as expected, David Warner is not in the SRH XI, along with Jagadeesha Suchit and Siddarth Kaul. Replacing them are Mohammad Nabi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Abdul Samad.

3:04 PM IST: New captain Kane Williamson wins the toss and Sunrisers Hyderabad bowl first. Three changes for them.

