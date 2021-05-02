IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, Rajasthan Royals Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rashid Khan Removes Yashasvi Jaiswal

Kane Williamson will lead Sunrisers Hyderabad out at Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla on Sunday afternoon against Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals. Both teams are struggling in IPL 2021. Follow live cricket scores of RR vs SRH here.
Outlook Web Bureau 2021-05-02T13:26:07+05:30IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, Rajasthan Royals Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rashid Khan Removes Yashasvi Jaiswal
Whether a change in captaincy impacts performance of a team can be seen in Sunday afternoon's clash between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla. Kane Williamson replaced David Warner as captain but that does not mean SRH will execute their plans perfectly in the middle. Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl first. And expected, Warner was dropped. Given the playing conditions, Rajasthan Royals, with a powerful batting order, should relish Kotla. A risk-free Sanju Samson has looked good and Jos Buttler is due for a big knock. A seven-wicket loss against Mumbai Indians means the Royals are seventh in the points table with six games played, but Sunday's match can potentially help them climb up the ladder. SRH are struggling at the bottom of the table with just one win from six games. Sunrisers lost their last game against Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets. David Warner scored his slowest fifty in that match and later said he was "responsible" for his team's defeat. Follow live cricket scores of RR vs SRH here.
