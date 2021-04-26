Live Cricket Scores, IPL 2021, Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: KKR Have A Mountain Climb At Motera

Kolkata Knight Riders, on a free fall in IPL 2021, will look for better fortunes at the Narendra Modi Stadium at Motera, Ahmedabad, when they play Punjab Kings in an IPL 2021 match this evening. Having suffered four horrible defeats on-the-trot, Eoin Morgan's team has looked completely out of sorts. Morgan himself has been the biggest disappointment with just 45 runs from five innings. KKR will need to show more aggression at the top of the batting order where Shubman Gill has been a failure. Despite depth in batting, KKR's middle order has only shown flashes of brilliance but these have very few and far between. KKR's bowling has been relatively better as Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna and Andre Russell have been among wickets. Punjab Kings, with two wins from five matches, are slightly better off. KL Rahul has scored three fifties already and his unbeaten 60 set up the morale-boosting win against Mumbai Indians. Chris Gayle is showing great application and that's been PBKS' biggest plus. Ravi Bishnoi has added variety to the bowling where young pacer Arshdeep Singh has been a delight. The middle order is an area of concern. Nicholas Pooran, with scores of 0, 0, 9, 0, is surely under pressure to retain his place. Follow here live cricket scores of Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

