April 18, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IPL 2021, DC vs PBKS, Live Cricket Scores: Rishabh Pant Opts To Bowl First, Steve Smith To Debut For Delhi Capitals

IPL 2021, DC vs PBKS, Live Cricket Scores: Rishabh Pant Opts To Bowl First, Steve Smith To Debut For Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings look for their second win in IPL 2021. Get here live cricket scores of tonight's DC v PBKS in Mumbai tonight..

Outlook Web Bureau 18 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
IPL 2021, DC vs PBKS, Live Cricket Scores: Rishabh Pant Opts To Bowl First, Steve Smith To Debut For Delhi Capitals
Delhi Capitals' South African pacers Kagiso Rabada and Anrish Nortje (right) were among the top five bowlers in IPL 2020. Follow DC vs PBKS live here.
BCCI
IPL 2021, DC vs PBKS, Live Cricket Scores: Rishabh Pant Opts To Bowl First, Steve Smith To Debut For Delhi Capitals
outlookindia.com
2021-04-18T19:17:15+05:30

On Sunday night, Punjab Kings will be up against two of the best pacers in IPL history -- Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje. Delhi Capitals' South African duo will be in action for the first time in IPL 2021 after Nortje completed his COVID protocols after a false RT-PCR test. Rabada and Nortje were among the top wicket-takers in IPL 2020 and will pose a serious challenge to the below-par PBKS top order. Mayank Agarwal and Nicholas Pooran, two success stories in IPL 2020 in UAE. have drawn a blank so far and that has really hurt Punjab. Middle-orders have been an issue with most teams and it wont be a surprise to see both teams adding to their batting depths. It will be interesting to see how the in-form Chris Gayle and Pooran face Ravichandran Ashwin. The veteran Delhi Capitals' off-spinner has a tremendous record against the Caribbean duo. Both teams have a win and a loss. Get here live cricket scores of DC v PBKS in Mumbai.

(LIVE SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE | FULL SCHEDULE)

7:15 PM IST: Teams:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Chris Woakes, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Lukman Meriwala

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (c & wk), Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Jalaj Saxena, Mohammed Shami, Riley Meredith, Arshdeep Singh

So here are the changes in Delhi Capitals team: Steve Smith comes in for Tom Curran and Lukman Meriwala replaces Ajinkya Rahane; Punjab Kings have one change: Jalaj Saxena replaces M Ashwin

7:05 PM IST: Delhi Capitals have won the toss and opted to bowl first.

7:02 PM IST: Welcome to the live coverage of Delhi Capitals Vs Punjab Kings from Mumbai. News from the ground is Steve Smith has been handed DC cap.  







For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Hockey Umpire Anupama Punchimanda Succumbs To COVID, She Was Only 40

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Rishabh Pant KL Rahul Mumbai Punjab Kings Delhi Capitals Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2021 Cricket Live Score Live Blog Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos