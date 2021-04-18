IPL 2021, DC vs PBKS, Live Cricket Scores: Rishabh Pant Opts To Bowl First, Steve Smith To Debut For Delhi Capitals

On Sunday night, Punjab Kings will be up against two of the best pacers in IPL history -- Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje. Delhi Capitals' South African duo will be in action for the first time in IPL 2021 after Nortje completed his COVID protocols after a false RT-PCR test. Rabada and Nortje were among the top wicket-takers in IPL 2020 and will pose a serious challenge to the below-par PBKS top order. Mayank Agarwal and Nicholas Pooran, two success stories in IPL 2020 in UAE. have drawn a blank so far and that has really hurt Punjab. Middle-orders have been an issue with most teams and it wont be a surprise to see both teams adding to their batting depths. It will be interesting to see how the in-form Chris Gayle and Pooran face Ravichandran Ashwin. The veteran Delhi Capitals' off-spinner has a tremendous record against the Caribbean duo. Both teams have a win and a loss. Get here live cricket scores of DC v PBKS in Mumbai.

7:15 PM IST: Teams:



Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Chris Woakes, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Lukman Meriwala



Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (c & wk), Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Jalaj Saxena, Mohammed Shami, Riley Meredith, Arshdeep Singh

So here are the changes in Delhi Capitals team: Steve Smith comes in for Tom Curran and Lukman Meriwala replaces Ajinkya Rahane; Punjab Kings have one change: Jalaj Saxena replaces M Ashwin

7:05 PM IST: Delhi Capitals have won the toss and opted to bowl first.

7:02 PM IST: Welcome to the live coverage of Delhi Capitals Vs Punjab Kings from Mumbai. News from the ground is Steve Smith has been handed DC cap.















