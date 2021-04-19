Chennai Super Kings Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: CSK, RR In Search Of Consistency

Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals will look to carry their winning momentum forward as they clash at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Monday evening. CSK defeated Punjab Kings by a handsome margin in their previous match while RR escaped to victory against Delhi Capitals in a thrilling finish scripted by two South Africans, Chris Morris and David Miller. Both CSK and RR will be looking for consistency. Deepak Chahar is a classic example. He failed in the first match against Delhi Capitals but made an excellent comeback against Punjab with a four-wicket haul. Similarly, RR will expect Jaydev Unadkat to reproduce the 3/15 he bagged against Delhi. In Jofra Archer's absence, Unadkat must shoulder more responsibility. Morris and Miller came to the party at the perfect time in the last game. In the absence of Ben Stokes, Miller's performance was timely. Similarly, Moeen Ali has been doing a good job for CSK with both bat and ball. If MS Dhoni's team can add muscle to CSK bowling, things can only getter better. Lungi Ngidi, the young quick from SA, will be available for selection today. Get here live cricket scores of CSK vs RR in Mumbai.

