IPL 2021: List Of Big Players Set To Miss Rescheduled Indian Premier League In UAE

Many players and teams are seeing the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), being held just before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, as a chance for players to get into the mode for the shortest version of the game. (More Cricket News)

But there are many players who are set to miss the event due to many reasons. IPL 2021 when it was stalled due to outbreak of COVID-19 in May was already 29 games old. The remaining 31 matches are set to be held In UAE.

Already several players have either shown their inability to participate in the IPL 2021 in UAE.

By the looks of it, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore look the most affected franchises. RR are set to miss Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer both mainstays for the franchisee.

Add to it the uncertainty surrounding Ben Stokes participation. The England all-rounder is on break from cricket and it’s not clear if he will participate or not.

Here’s the list of players unavailable for IPL 2021

Pat Cummins

He is their leader Kolkata Knight Riders pace attack but has pulled out of the league due to personal reasons. However, the speedster remains committed to Australia’s T20 World Cup campaign which is also due to be held in UAE and Oman.

Jos Buttler

Rajasthan Royals batsman will not feature in the UAE-leg due to the impeding birth of his second child. RR have roped in Glenn Phillips as his replacement.

Adam Zampa

Royal Challengers Bangalore leg-spinner will not be part in IPL 2021. Although, he will be in UAE a little later as part of Australia’s T20 World Cup squad. RCB have roped in Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga as his replacement.

Kane Richardson

Kane Richardson who also plays for RCB is also going to give the IPL 2021 at miss. He is also part of Australia’s T20 World Cup plans.

Riley Meredith

The Australian pacer has been ruled out due to an injury. Meredith is suffering from side strain and PBKS have signed Nathan Ellis as his replacement.

Jhye Richardson

Jhye Richardson is another Aussies fast bowler who has pulled out of the second leg of IPL 2021.

Daniel Sams

Daniel Sams will not be featuring in IPL 2021 as he has taken a break due to mental health. He was part of Virat Kohli-led RCB.

Finn Allen

Finn Allen is likely to miss IPL 2021 for Royal Challengers Bangalore as he will be on national assignments with the team

Jofra Archer

The England pacer is set to miss the IPL 2021 due to a persistent elbow injury. The injury and surgery has kept the England speedster out of action for long. Archer who plays for Rajasthan Royals will miss the IPL in UAE.

