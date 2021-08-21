August 21, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IPL 2021: Who Is Tim David? Royal Challengers Bangalore's Latest Addition To Squad

IPL 2021: Who Is Tim David? Royal Challengers Bangalore's Latest Addition To Squad

Tim David, Singapore Cricketer, is of Australian descent and has played 14 T20 internationals at a strike rate of 158 plus

PTI 21 August 2021, Last Updated at 7:34 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
IPL 2021: Who Is Tim David? Royal Challengers Bangalore's Latest Addition To Squad
Tim David has played 49 T20 games with appearances in the BBL and PSL. He has scored 1171 runs at a strike rate of 155 plus.
Courtesy: Twitter
IPL 2021: Who Is Tim David? Royal Challengers Bangalore's Latest Addition To Squad
outlookindia.com
2021-08-21T19:34:31+05:30

The second phase of the 14th edition of IPL will feature a Singapore cricketer for the first time as Royal Challengers Bangalore have roped in freelance T20 sensation Tim David, who has made a name for himself across leagues in the world. (More Cricket News)

While he is of Australian descent, the 6 feet 5 inch tall David currently plays international cricket for Singapore and he brings with him a novelty factor in Virat Kohli's team.

Since ICC has accorded T20 International status to all its 106 member nations, David has played 14 T20 Internationals with 558 runs in his kitty at a strike rate of 158 plus.

READ: IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Sign Sri Lanka Spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, Coach Simon Katich Steps Down

Overall, he has played 49 T20 games, factoring in his appearances in the BBL and PSL with a tally of 1171 runs at a strike rate of 155 plus.

In BBL, he has played for Hobart Hurricanes and Perth Scorchers while he had recently scored two List A hundreds in the Royal London Cup for Surrey, including a career-best 140 against Warwickshire.

In fact, the 25-year-old David's father Rod David is also an ex-Singapore international and represented the country in the 1997 ICC World Cup qualifier, a tournament that was won by Bangladesh.

While David by birth became a Singapore passport holder, the family migrated back to Australia and he grew up in Perth. His father apart from being an ex Singapore international is also an engineer.

It is expected that AB de Villiers and Kyle Jamieson will be certainties in RCB's playing XI while Dan Christian also has a good chance of making it.

ALSO READ: West Indies Vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 2, Live Cricket Scores

 However Kohli will not be able to ignore that David has already hit 77 sixes in senor level competitive 64-white ball games including T20 and List A.

David however is not the first cricketer from an associate nation to play in the IPL as Netherlands' Ryan ten Doeschate and Dirk Nannes (who also played for Australia) have played for IPL franchise.

The remainder of the IPL-14 will begin on September 19 in the UAE.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

West Indies Vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 2, Live Cricket Scores: PAK Eye Big Total

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Virat Kohli New Delhi Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2021 Cricket Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos