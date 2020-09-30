IPL 2020, RR Vs KKR: Shah Rukh Khan Cheers Kolkata Knight Riders To Victory, Fans Go Crazy - VIDEO

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was spotted watching the 12th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 between two former champions -- Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders -- at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE on Wednesday.

KKK were looking to win their second match and the presence of co-owner SRK seemed to have spurred the team. The two-time champions, after posting a total of 174/6 in 20 overs, restricted the Royals to 137/9 to register a thumping 37-run win.

SRK, who was seen watching the match with elder son Aryan Khan, sported a new look. And it caught the eye of his fans.

Here are some reactions:

Our lucky mascot, our favourite Knight is in the house! ðÂÂÂÂ¥#RRvKKRpic.twitter.com/Fhx05bCPDw — SRK Warriors Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) September 30, 2020

King Khan and Aryan Khan during the #RRvsKKR match today ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/6QkLqC5ZqV — SRK ANNOUNCE YOUR NEXT ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@iamsrkfans_) September 30, 2020

King Khan in the house and he looks absolutely smashingðÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ #RRvsKKR #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/OJ9vuWFiti — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) September 30, 2020

Earlier, Royals captain Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Then, KKR posted a competitive 174/6with Shubman Gill scoring 47 off 34 balls with five fours and a six. Jofra Archer was the most successful Royals bowler with figures of 2 for 18 in 4 overs.

