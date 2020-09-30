October 01, 2020
Corona
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan took social media by storm by his mere presence during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match in Dubai

Outlook Web Bureau 30 September 2020
SRK in Dubai
Composite: Twitter Screengrabs
outlookindia.com
2020-10-01T00:23:49+05:30

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was spotted watching the 12th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 between two former champions -- Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders -- at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE on Wednesday.

KKK were looking to win their second match and the presence of co-owner SRK seemed to have spurred the team. The two-time champions, after posting a total of 174/6 in 20 overs, restricted the Royals to 137/9 to register a thumping 37-run win.

SRK, who was seen watching the match with elder son Aryan Khan, sported a new look. And it caught the eye of his fans.

Here are some reactions:

Earlier, Royals captain Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Then, KKR posted a competitive 174/6with Shubman Gill scoring 47 off 34 balls with five fours and a six. Jofra Archer was the most successful Royals bowler with figures of 2 for 18 in 4 overs.

Watch Live, IPL 2020: Where To Get Live Streaming Of KXIP Vs MI In Abu Dhabi

