IPL 2020, RR Vs CSK: MS Dhoni Uninterested In Taking A Catch - Watch Rare Moment

September 22, 2020
Corona
In a rare moment, CSK captain MS Dhoni baked off while going for a catch during their IPL 2020 match against RR. Watch

Outlook Web Bureau 22 September 2020
MS Dhoni lets it go
Screengrab: IPL
2020-09-22T20:14:06+05:30

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is not the one to back out when there's a chance to take a catch. But on Tuesday, as the three-time champions face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, the former Indian captain conceded his ground.

Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl first in Dubai. Then, in the third over, Deepak Chahar tested young RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal with a bouncer off the second ball.

Jaiswal went for the pull shot but ended up top-edging and as Dhoni and Chahar converged to take the catch, the wicket-keeper backed out. A rare moment for Dhoni.

Watch it here:

Playing XIs:

RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson (wk), Steven Smith (c), David Miller, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat.

CSK: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi.

CSK started their IPL 2020 campaign with a good win against defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener.

