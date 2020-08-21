Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday announced a 40-member contingent for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). (More Cricket News)

It comprises of 21 players, five net bowlers, two throwdown specialists and two personnel -- sports psychologist Chaitanya Sridhar and team doctor Charles Minz -- who have been looking after players' mental health since March.

The team will reach Dubai on August 21 and will conduct a 3-week camp from August 29.

RCB have reached three finals in 12 seasons but have not been able to lift the trophy. This time, Virat Kohli and Co will hope to change their fortunes.

Check the complete list here:

Players: Virat Kohli (C), Aaron Finch, Kane Richardson, Joshua Philippe, AB de Villiers, Christopher Morris, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahamad, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Coaching and support staff: Mike Hesson (Director of Cricket), Simon Katich (Head Coach), Adam Griffith (Bowling Coach), Evan Speechly (Head Physiotherapist), Malolan Rangarajan (Head of Scouting & Fielding Coach), Navnita Gautam (Sports Massage Specialist), Sabyasachi Sahoo (Assistant Physiotherapist), Shankar Basu (Strength & Conditioning Coach), Sriram Sridharan (Batting & Spin Bowling Coach), Ramesh Mane (Sports Massage Specialist), Dr. Charles Minz (Team Doctor), Dr Chaitanya Sridhar (Sports Psychologist), Gabriel Ben Kurian (Left-handed Flicker), Dinesh Puttepu (Right-Handed Flicker).

Net Bowlers: Aman Kumar, Chetan Sakariya, Pravin Dubey, Aditya Thakare, Sushant Mishra.

On the preparation of the team, Sanjeev Churiwala, Chairman, Royal Challengers Bangalore said, "RCB’s biggest strength lies in love and support the team gets from their fans, and this is going to be a very different season where there will be no crowds cheering in the stadiums and no fans crowding the streets chanting their wishes.

"Also, the team is going to be isolated in a bio bubble for over two months, making it imperative that we implement all necessary measures for their physical and mental wellbeing. We have always strived to create a culture of excellence at RCB, and in a year like this, it is even more important that we give all the right support to the team so that they can walk into the stadiums roaring as true challengers.”

The IPL starts on September 19.

