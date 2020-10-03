IPL 2020, RCB Vs RR: Epic Jofra Archer, Rahul Tewatia Mix-up In One Of The Funniest Moments - WATCH

During their chaotic 40-run stand against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, Rajasthan Royals cricketers Jofra Archer and Rahul Tewatia also produced a hilarious moment.

In the penultimate over of Rajasthan's innings, an Isuru Udana delivery hit Archer on the pads and an eager Tewatia went for a quick single.

But Archer sent his partner back, even as Bangalore fielders scrambled to run Tewatia out.

Watch it here:

Rajasthan lost the match by eight wickets as Bangalore chased down their 154/6 with skipper Virat Kohli scoring an unbeaten 72 off 53.

