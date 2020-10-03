October 03, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IPL 2020, RCB Vs RR: Epic Jofra Archer, Rahul Tewatia Mix-up In One Of The Funniest Moments - WATCH

IPL 2020, RCB Vs RR: Epic Jofra Archer, Rahul Tewatia Mix-up In One Of The Funniest Moments - WATCH

Rajasthan Royals cricketers Rahul Tewatia and Jofra Archer were involved in a hilarious mix-up during their IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Watch the comedy here

Outlook Web Bureau 03 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
IPL 2020, RCB Vs RR: Epic Jofra Archer, Rahul Tewatia Mix-up In One Of The Funniest Moments - WATCH
Both batsmen at the same end, then some comedy
Screengrab: IPL
IPL 2020, RCB Vs RR: Epic Jofra Archer, Rahul Tewatia Mix-up In One Of The Funniest Moments - WATCH
outlookindia.com
2020-10-03T21:03:54+05:30

During their chaotic 40-run stand against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, Rajasthan Royals cricketers Jofra Archer and Rahul Tewatia also produced a hilarious moment.

Match Blog | Scorecard | News

In the penultimate over of Rajasthan's innings, an Isuru Udana delivery hit Archer on the pads and an eager Tewatia went for a quick single.

But Archer sent his partner back, even as Bangalore fielders scrambled to run Tewatia out.

Watch it here:

Rajasthan lost the match by eight wickets as Bangalore chased down their 154/6 with skipper Virat Kohli scoring an unbeaten 72 off 53.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Juventus Have 'Clear Ideas' About Transfer Dealings - Andrea Pirlo

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Cricket Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2020 Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Cricket Video IPL Video Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos