IPL 2020, RCB Vs RR: Epic Jofra Archer, Rahul Tewatia Mix-up In One Of The Funniest Moments - WATCH

During their chaotic 40-run stand against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, Rajasthan Royals cricketers Jofra Archer and Rahul Tewatia also produced a hilarious moment.
In the penultimate over of Rajasthan's innings, an Isuru Udana delivery hit Archer on the pads and an eager Tewatia went for a quick single.
But Archer sent his partner back, even as Bangalore fielders scrambled to run Tewatia out.
Rajasthan lost the match by eight wickets as Bangalore chased down their 154/6 with skipper Virat Kohli scoring an unbeaten 72 off 53.
