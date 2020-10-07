October 07, 2020
IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals Skipper Smith Fined Rs. 12 Lakh For Slow Overrate Vs Mumbai Indians

Rajasthan Royals crashed to a 57-run defeat in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. It was their third loss in five IPL 2020 matches.

Outlook Web Bureau 07 October 2020
Steve Smith's reckless batting has hurt Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020.
Photo: BCCI
The pain of losing a third match only got worse for Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith on Tuesday after he learnt that RR were fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate in an IPL 2020 match against Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi.

Steve Smith's batting failures have been a talking point in this IPL. In two consecutive matches, the former Australian skipper, one of the most reliable top order batsmen in the world, fell to reckless strokes.

His early exit was one of the many reasons for Rajasthan Royals' 57-run defeat against Mumbai Indians. Smith scored six in a tall chase of 194.

Steve was fined for slow over-rate. Rs 12 lakh is the minimum penalty for first time offenders as per IPL's Code of Conduct.

Earlier in the tournament, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli and Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer were also fined Rs 12 lakh each for their respective team's slow-over rate.

 

