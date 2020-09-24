Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) skipper KL Rahul on Thursday became the fastest Indian to score 2000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and broke batting great Sachin Tendulkar's eight-year-old record.

Rahul achieved the feat during KXIP's second IPL 2020 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Dubai, UAE. He took 60 innings to breach the 2k mark. Tendulkar took 63 innings to reach the mark.

Rahul's team-mate Chris Gayle holds the record for the fastest 2000 runs in the IPL, in just 48 innings. Another former KXIP cricketer, Shaun Marsh, is second, in 52 innings.

Virat Kohli won the toss and asked KXIP to bat first in Dubai.

But Rahul made the best use of chances to become the first batsman to hit a century this season. He reached the ton in 62 balls with a four, off Dale Steyn in the penultimate over.

KXIP lost their season opener to Delhi Capitals in Super Over, in a match marred by umpiring controversy.

