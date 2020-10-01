IPL 2020, KXIP Vs MI: Mumbai Indians Skipper Rohit Sharma Becomes Third Batsman To Score 5000 Runs

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma became only the third batsman in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) to score 5000 or more runs.

Match Blog | Scorecard | News

Rohit, 30, reached the landmark with a glorious cover drive for a four off the first ball of the second over during their IPL 2020 match against Kings XI Punjab.

Suresh Raina, who left Chennai Super Kings camp before the start of the IPL 13, was the first batsman to reach the mark. He has 5368 runs in 189 innings. Raina achieved the feat last season during CSK's opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

But the chart is now led by RCB skipper Virat Kohli (5430 in 172 innings).

Rohit, who was batting for the 187th time tonight, overtook SunRisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner (4793 in 129 innings) to the third spot. Shikhar Dhawan (4648 in 161 innings) completes the top-five.

KXIP skipper KL Rahul won the toss and asked MI to bat first at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Both the teams are looking to start afresh after losing their respective previous matches in heartbreaking fashion.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine