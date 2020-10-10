October 10, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IPL 2020, KKR Vs KXIP: Andre Russell Drops Sitter, Then Injures Himself - WATCH

IPL 2020, KKR Vs KXIP: Andre Russell Drops Sitter, Then Injures Himself - WATCH

After his failure with the bat, KKR all-rounder Andre Russell picked up an injury while trying to cover up a dropped catch during their IPL match against KXIP

Outlook Web Bureau 10 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
IPL 2020, KKR Vs KXIP: Andre Russell Drops Sitter, Then Injures Himself - WATCH
Andre Russell crash lands
Composite: IPL Screengrabs
IPL 2020, KKR Vs KXIP: Andre Russell Drops Sitter, Then Injures Himself - WATCH
outlookindia.com
2020-10-10T18:39:11+05:30

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) star Andre Russell had a painful outing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Saturday as the former champions clashed with Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi.

Match Blog | Scorecard | News

After his failure with the bat, KKR were expecting a good spell from the West Indian. But Russell was forced to leave the field.

Russell dropped KXIP captain KL Rahul off the second ball of the second ball, bowled by Prasidh Krishna, at long off. Then he crashed into the electronic boards while trying to make up a dropped catch, injuring himself.

Watch it here:

Russell, who scored five runs, was replaced by Chris Green. And is unlikely to return for the remainder of the match, thus robbing off KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik a very good bowling option.

Batting first, KKR rode on fifties from Karthik and Shubman Gill to set a 165-run target at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

IPL 2020, MI Vs DC: Defending Champs Mumbai Indians Face Title Challengers Delhi Capitals

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Andre Russell Dinesh Karthik KL Rahul Abu Dhabi UAE Cricket Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2020 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) IPL Video Cricket Video Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos