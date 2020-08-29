IPL 2020 In UAE: Ruturaj Gaikwad Becomes Second CSK Player To Be Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Young batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad has become the second Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player to be tested positive for COVID-19 as the novel coronavirus hit the Indian Premier League (IPL) hard.

According to reports, Gaikwad underwent a fourth test along with other CSK players – and he has returned positive.

Gaikwad, 23, is a specialist batsman and boasts of an excellent domestic record. The Pune-born has so far played 21 first-class, 54 List A, and 28 T20s.

India pacer Deepak Chahar was among at least ten members of the travelling CSK contingent to be tested positive for the dreaded virus on Friday in Dubai.

Earlier in the day, star all-rounder Suresh Raina returned home due to personal reasons and will not be available for the entirety of the season.

The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side was supposed to begin their training on Friday.

The 2020 edition of IPL was moved out of India due to the pandemic. But it seems, there is no escape.

CSK are expected play the season opener against Mumbai Indians on September 19, though the BCCI is yet to announce the schedule.

Traditionally, the previous season's finalists are featured in the first game.