IPL 2020 In UAE: Another Blow To CSK As Suresh Raina Returns Home Due To Family Tragedy - Report

In another huge blow to Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK), star all-rounder Suresh Raina has returned home from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). (More Cricket News)

"Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time," team CEO Kasi Viswanathan said in a tweet from the Super Kings handle.

KS Viswanathan

— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 29, 2020

Unconfirmed reports claimed that a close relative was murdered in Punjab.

Jagran.com reported that Raina’s uncle has died after a midnight attack in their Pathankot’s Thariyal village.

While his uncle, identified as 58-year-old Ashok Kumar, succumbed to death, sister of Raina’s father, Asha Devi is in critical condition. Former India cricketer's cousins – 32-year-old Kaushal Kumar and 24-year-old Apin Kumar have also attained injuries during the attack.

The attack reportedly occurred on the night of August 19 when the family was sleeping on the terrace of their residence.

He recently announced retirement from international cricket.

Raina, 33, will miss the entire IPL 2020 which has been moved out of India due to coronavirus pandemic.

Raina has been a constant for CSK and featured in 158 consecutive games for the team before missing his first game in the 2018 season with a calf injury.

The southpaw is the team's leading run-getter in the IPL, aggregating 4527 runs from 164 matches.

On Friday, several members of the CSK camp, including an Indian bowler, were confirmed to be infected with the COVID-19.

The IPL starts on September 19.