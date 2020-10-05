October 05, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IPL 2020: Huge Blow For Delhi Capitals, Veteran Spinner Amit Mishra's Season Ends With Fractured Finger

IPL 2020: Huge Blow For Delhi Capitals, Veteran Spinner Amit Mishra's Season Ends With Fractured Finger

Hours before Delhi Capitals' IPL clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore, veteran spinner Amit Mishra has been ruled of the 2020 season due to a fractured finger

PTI 05 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
IPL 2020: Huge Blow For Delhi Capitals, Veteran Spinner Amit Mishra's Season Ends With Fractured Finger
Amit Mishra
PTI Photo
IPL 2020: Huge Blow For Delhi Capitals, Veteran Spinner Amit Mishra's Season Ends With Fractured Finger
outlookindia.com
2020-10-05T17:38:45+05:30

Delhi Capitals' senior leg-spinner Amit Mishra's IPL stint this season has come to an abrupt end after he fractured his ring finger during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah.

The 37-year-old sustained the injury while going for a low return catch offered by KKR batsman Nitish Rana in the October 3 game. He was in pain but did well to bowl two overs during which he dismissed the dangerous Shubman Gill.

"Amit has fractured his ring finger and is out of IPL tournament. Obviously, it is a very disappointing news considering he was integral to DC's plans," a source from Mishra's management team confirmed the development to PTI.

Delhi Capitals' later issued a press release, stating that the bowler will consult a specialist on his return to India for recovery and rehabilitation.

"Mishra will now consult with a specialist over the next few days to determine the most appropriate course of management for this unfortunate injury. Everyone at Delhi Capitals wishes him a speedy recovery," the statement read.

Mishra played three games this season and took 2 for 25 against SRH apart from his 1/14 against KKR. He was brilliant against CSK despite going wicket-less for 23 runs in 4 overs.

He is the second highest wicket-taker in the history of IPL with 160 scalps, 10 less than Lasith Malinga (170), who has opted out due to personal reasons this year.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores: No Favourites In Dubai Big Bash

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Amit Mishra Cricket Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2020 Delhi Capitals Sports Injury Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos