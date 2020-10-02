Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Friday became the cricketer to play most Indian Premier League (IPL) matches. The former India skipper broke CSK team-mate Suresh Raina, who left the team before the start of the 2020 edition in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Match Blog | Scorecard | News

Dhoni, 39, came out for the toss against SunRisers Hyderabad, and thus took the field for the 194th time in the IPL. Raina, also known as Mr. IPL, was on 193. This was already a world record for the most matches played in any T20 league.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is third on 192, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik on 185.

Overall, England cricketer Samit Patel in T20 Blast has played 189 matches, and is ahead of Karthik.

SRH captain David Warner won the toss and opted to bat first. They are unchanged.

But three-time champions CSK made three changes -- Murali Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Josh Hazlewood making way for Ambati Rayudu, Shardul Thakur and Dwayne Bravo.

Here are the playing XIs:

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar.

SunRisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine