IPL 2020, CSK Vs DC: Where Will MS Dhoni Bat Against Delhi? Legend Makes Big Revelation - VIDEO

Amid the raging debate over his batting position, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni gave enough hint that he will be a floater for a team which missed their batting mainstay in Suresh Raina

Outlook Web Bureau 25 September 2020
Where should MS Dhoni bat for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020? This is probably the biggest question CSK fans want their beloved skipper to answer. But after two matches into the IPL 2020 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the
uncertainty only grows.

Dhoni batted at number seven in their last match while chasing a massive 217-run target against Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah. The 39-year-old did manage to hit some lusty strokes, but it was too late.

And many, including former India opener Gautam Gambhir, thought Dhoni was not leading from the front.

However, in his defence, Dhoni said that he hasn't "batted for a long time. 14-day quarantine doesn't help."

Well, on Friday, as the three-time champions take on Delhi Capitals the skipper said something about his batting position.

"As far as my batting position goes, I'll do whatever is best for the team," Dhoni said at the toss.

Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl first at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Talking about the trend of bowling first in the IPL 2020, Dhoni added, "I think we need to respect the conditions and the fact that dew will play a part."

But the teams chasing have so far failed to impress in the UAE.

"Maybe the teams batting second so far in the tournament have made mistakes to not win," Dhoni said with a grin. "It looks better to bat second on TV. Some of the wickets might slow down as the tournament progresses. When you have 14 games before the play-offs you can’t win all games."

The veteran also added that everyone needs "to control the controllable better, and for CSK, "one of them were the no balls." He was referring to the extras conceded in their match against Rajasthan.

