September 25, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IPL 2020, CSK Vs DC: Flying MS Dhoni Takes Brilliant Catch To Dismiss Shreyas Iyer - WATCH

IPL 2020, CSK Vs DC: Flying MS Dhoni Takes Brilliant Catch To Dismiss Shreyas Iyer - WATCH

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni produced a brilliant piece of wicketkeeping to dismiss Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Shreyas Iyer during their IPL match. Relive the moment here

Outlook Web Bureau 25 September 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
IPL 2020, CSK Vs DC: Flying MS Dhoni Takes Brilliant Catch To Dismiss Shreyas Iyer - WATCH
MS Dhoni takes flight
Screengrab: IPL
IPL 2020, CSK Vs DC: Flying MS Dhoni Takes Brilliant Catch To Dismiss Shreyas Iyer - WATCH
outlookindia.com
2020-09-25T21:33:18+05:30

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni turned the clock back to take a brilliant catch to send rival captain Shreyas Iyer back during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Dubai on Friday.

Match Blog | Scorecard | News

Dhoni, 39, won the toss and put Delhi into bat. But the Delhi openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan put on a 94-run stand. Then Piyush Chawla removed both the openers in quick succession.

Then, in the penultimate over, Sam Curran had Iyer caught behind with Dhoni diving to his right and completing a clean catch.

Watch the dismissal here:

Chennai need 176 runs to register a second win in the three matches. They beat defending champions Mumbai Indians in the season opener, then lost to Rajasthan Royals.

Delhi are looking for back-to-back wins after defeating Kings XI Punjab in Super Over.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

IPL 2020, CSK Vs DC: Where Will MS Dhoni Bat Against Delhi? Legend Makes Big Revelation - VIDEO

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Mahendra Singh Dhoni Shreyas Iyer Sam Curran Dubai Cricket Cricket - IPL IPL Video Cricket Video Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League 2020 Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos