IPL 2020, CSK Vs DC: Flying MS Dhoni Takes Brilliant Catch To Dismiss Shreyas Iyer - WATCH

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni turned the clock back to take a brilliant catch to send rival captain Shreyas Iyer back during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Dubai on Friday.

Dhoni, 39, won the toss and put Delhi into bat. But the Delhi openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan put on a 94-run stand. Then Piyush Chawla removed both the openers in quick succession.

Then, in the penultimate over, Sam Curran had Iyer caught behind with Dhoni diving to his right and completing a clean catch.

Watch the dismissal here:

Chennai need 176 runs to register a second win in the three matches. They beat defending champions Mumbai Indians in the season opener, then lost to Rajasthan Royals.

Delhi are looking for back-to-back wins after defeating Kings XI Punjab in Super Over.

