IPL 2020: BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal Makes Massive Indian Premier League Update

A day after BCCI revealed that New Zealand also offered to host the 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL), Indian cricket board treasurer Arun Dhual on Tuesday said that the cash-rich T20 tournament will be staged abroad as a last resort.

“We’ve to consider India first and then think of overseas,” Dhumal told Reuters. “They have sent these proposals in case we want to organise it there.

The BCCI had called for an IPL governing council meet more than two weeks ago following the India-China clash at the Galwan Valley but the date is yet to be announced. Anti-China sentiment has been on the rise in India ever since the "violent" face-off between the two Asian giants.

“We will discuss it in the next IPL governing council meeting where we will take a call," Dhumal added.

The BCCI has already zeroed in on the end September-early November window for the IPL. But the imminent postponement of the T20 World Cup, to be held in October-November in Australia, will surely create that window for the IPL.

Earlier, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Sri Lanka have offered to host the IPL in case the billion league can't be held in India due to coronavirus.

The IPL has been held overseas in the past. The entire 2009 edition was staged in South Africa due to the general election back home and partially in the UAE in 2014 due to the same reason.

The UAE again is the front-runner to host the tournament if it happens overseas. Sri Lanka is a cost-effective option while New Zealand, which has been largely free from COVID-19, faces feasibility issues.

With New Zealand, India has a seven and half hour time difference and even if the game starts at 12:30 pm in the afternoon, maximum office-goers (even those who work from home) will miss the action.